In an effort to protect the health and well-being of all their students, faculty and staff, TSTC has announced that staff will continue to work from home until at least May 4.
“On a daily basis, the TSTC leadership team will continue to assess the COVID-19 situation. If this new date needs adjustment in the future, we’ll notify you right away,” said Chancellor & CEO Mike Reeser in an email to staff.
The college also announced some changes to its academic calendar. The full calendar can be found on this website.
● Spring 2020 online courses will continue as originally planned, ending by May 1.
● Face-to-face or hybrid courses: Faculty have been reaching out to students individually (through email) about their assignments. Once the campus reopens, those students will get the chance to complete their lab hours in the labs. Those courses will be extended and will end by May 29.
● The drop date for these hybrid/lab courses has been extended to May 1.
“We are committed to helping you finish your program with TSTC. Since we are adjusting our summer schedule, online courses will be available for registration starting April 6, with the entire summer schedule to be available by April 16. Registration for fall will also open on April 6 for all courses,” Christine Stuart-Carruthers, Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment, assured students. “For now, please do your best to get your coursework done while remaining safe and healthy.”
For the most up-to-date information continue to visit tstc.edu/coronavirus or the Student FAQ.