The Beta Beta Phi chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society at Texas State Technical College held its induction ceremony for the spring semester earlier this week in Marshall.
Fourteen students were inducted into the organization, which is for students at two-year colleges. Only seven students were able to attend the ceremony.
The inducted students are:
■ Automation and Controls Technology: Richard Guest, of Daingerfield, Matt Linthicum, of Henderson, and Brooke Linthicum, of Henderson.
■Computer Networking and Systems Administration: Daniel Stowe, of Gladewater.
■ Diesel Equipment Technology: Nelson Flores, of Moscow, and Austen Renner, of Marshall.
■ Electrical Lineworker Technology: Glenn McFarland, of Diana.
■ Industrial Systems Technology: Megan Jones Reyes, of Beckville, and Noah West, of Hughes Springs.
■ Process Operations Technology: Carston Gray, of Ore City, Olivia Hernandez, of Longview, Lance Lassen, of Longview and Hallsville, and David Longoria, of Marshall.
■ Welding Technology: Balinda Meggs, of Linden.
The chapter also elected new board officers, with Reyes among those chosen. She will serve as president for the upcoming year.
“I am really excited,” she said. “I feel really honored, and I am excited for this year and for this semester to give back and be able to help out.”
Nathan Cleveland, associate provost of TSTC’s Marshall campus, was the guest speaker.
“I am grateful to have had the privilege to recognize today’s honorees,” he said. “Their membership in Phi Theta Kappa, combined with the high quality education received while studying at TSTC, distinguishes them from all others as they reach graduation and begin searching for employment in their chosen fields.”
Annette Clark, a TSTC Developmental Mathematics instructor, said the board will consider what community projects the chapter will undertake this year.
In 2021, the chapter was awarded a $500 Phi Theta Kappa Honors in Action Grant. The chapter also donated more than $300 to the campus food pantry and contributed to Mission Marshall for its work in the community.
“We are trying to get the students into the mindset of giving back and being a giver, not a taker,” said Douglas Clark, an instructor in TSTC’s Automation and Controls Technology program and chapter co-advisor.
TSTC students are eligible to join Phi Theta Kappa by having at least a 3.5 GPA and having taken at least 12 semester credit hours. Dual enrollment hours cannot factor into eligibility. Once inducted, students must maintain at least a 3.25 GPA.