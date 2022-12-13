No injuries were reported from a Tuesday night house fire, but Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said the house itself was a total loss.
Firefighters were called around 5:07 p.m. to the 5900 block of South Washington Avenue for a structure fire. When they arrived, firefighters found a single family home’s garage was fully engulfed in flames.
“It was noted that a loud pop was heard and smoke seen coming from an area inside the garage,” Cooper said. “The one resident at the home was able to get out safely and dial 911.”
Because of the location of the fire, weather conditions and downed power lines, extinguishment was somewhat challenging, Cooper said.
“It took several firefighters nearly an hour to bring the fire under control,” Cooper said. “Unfortunately the fire damage caused a total loss to the house and also damages to two vehicles parked near the residence.
“This is a devastating loss in a most inopportune time,” he said. “Thankfully no injuries were reported. Though the investigation is early, it is probable that this is a weather related incident as lightning was noted in the area at the time of ignition.”