A Harleton family is in need of assistance after a house fire completely destroyed their home at 268 Lake Road Tuesday night.
The fire began near the laundry room of Jessica Johnson’s three-bedroom home while she and her son left to visit the Family Dollar store. A neighbor called Johnson at around 6:15 p.m. and said they saw smoke coming from the house, but no one was inside.
Johnson returned to find the laundry room engulfed in smoke, then called the Harrison County Fire Department. The house was deemed a total loss, though no one was hurt.
“There’s only thing we were able to recover were a few things for my oldest son’s room,” Johnson, a single mother of two boys, said. “My youngest son’s room was destroyed. I had an old cedar chest full of stuff from when they were babies. They brought it out and thank God, the outside was burned but the inside was not burned at all. So we were able to save stuff from when they were little.”
Johnson said she cannot afford to relocate their family from Harleton, where her oldest son plays varsity football. Donations to the family can be dropped off at Roots & Boots Nutrition, 17529 Texas 154, Harleton.
“My next step going forward is trying to find somewhere to live within reason because I am a single mom and only have one income,” Johnson said.