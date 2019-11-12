NATION
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump kicked off New York City’s Veterans Day Tribute on Monday by saying the nation’s veterans “risked everything for us. Now it is our duty to serve and protect them every single day of our lives.”
Trump spoke at the opening of the 100th annual parade organized by the United War Veterans Council in Madison Square Park. He is the first sitting president to accept the group’s invitation to speak at the event.
NEW YORK (AP) — Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is being criticized for calling the murder of a Washington Post columnist “a mistake” and comparing it to the death of a pedestrian struck by one of the company’s autonomous vehicles.
Khosrowshahi later said he regretted his comments, made during an interview with Axios on HBO. He tweeted Monday that there’s no forgiving or forgetting what happened to the journalist Jamal Khashoggi and he was wrong to call it a mistake.
CHICAGO (AP) — An arctic air mass that brought snow and ice to an area stretching from the Rocky Mountains to northern New England on Monday was poised to give way to record-breaking cold temperatures.
In Chicago, where as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow fell, an Envoy Air flight from Greensboro, North Carolina, slid off an icy runway at O’Hare International Airport as it tried to land at about 7:45 a.m. None of the 38 passengers and three crew members were injured, according to the city’s aviation department.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah death-row inmate who killed his brother’s wife and her toddler in 1984 because of his strong polygamist beliefs, in a case made famous by the book “Under the Banner of Heaven,” has died of natural causes, prison officials said Monday.
Ron Lafferty, 78, died at the state prison in the Salt Lake City suburb of Draper, Utah Department of Corrections spokeswoman Kaitlin Felsted said in a statement.
STATE
HOUSTON (AP) — Researchers are uncertain about the environmental impact of toxic chemicals used to extinguish a three-day blaze at a Houston-area petrochemical storage facility after some leaked into a busy commercial waterway.
The fire at the Intercontinental Terminals Company facility in Deer Park began in a naphtha tank March 17, igniting other tanks at the plant and sending plumes of thick, black smoke over the area. The fire and resulting air pollution forced the closure of roads, schools and the Houston Shipping Channel. It triggered air quality warnings but caused no injuries.
DALLAS (AP) — Federal regulators have threatened to ground dozens of Southwest Airlines jets if the airline can’t confirm that the planes, which it bought used from foreign operators, meet all safety standards.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it has validated some major repairs to the planes, and it’s asking Southwest for more frequent updates until Southwest completes documenting maintenance on jets that have yet to be inspected.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Some Alaskans are calling for greater financial transparency from Hilcorp Energy Co., the company seeking to buy BP’s North Slope assets, officials said.
Hilcorp asked the Regulatory Commission of Alaska to allow recent years of financial records to remain confidential, The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday.
BP announced plans in August to sell its Alaska assets, including the Prudhoe Bay oil field, to Hilcorp for $5.6 billion. The companies expect to finalize the deal next year.
The regulatory commission is responsible for the aspects of the transaction involving the 800-mile (1,287-kilometer) trans-Alaska oil pipeline.
The sale would give Hilcorp a 48% stake in the pipeline and operator Alyeska Pipeline Service Company, which is a larger share than pipeline co-owners ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil.
The privately held company based in Houston said financial disclosure could hurt its competitive advantage.
WORLD
HARTLEPOOL, England (AP) — Brexit Party chief Nigel Farage changed course Monday, announcing that his party would not challenge Conservative candidates in nearly half of the U.K.’s districts, a tactical move that may make it easier for pro-Brexit forces to prevail in the Dec. 12 election.
Farage said his party will not put forward any candidates in 317 seats that the Conservatives won in the last election so as not to split the pro-Brexit vote. The move should boost the chances that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives win a majority in an early election that Johnson sought to increase his Brexit mandate.
VIENNA (AP) — Uranium particles of man-made origin have been discovered at a site in Iran not declared to the United Nations, the U.N. atomic watchdog agency said Monday as it confirmed a litany of violations by Tehran of the 2015 nuclear deal.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran has begun enriching uranium at a heavily fortified installation inside a mountain, is increasing its stockpile of processed uranium, and is exceeding the allowable enrichment levels.
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Monday unveiled a system for imposing sanctions on Turkey over its unauthorized gas drilling in Mediterranean waters off Cyprus but no Turkish companies or officials have yet been targeted.
EU foreign ministers adopted a mechanism making it possible “to sanction individuals or entities responsible for, or involved in, unauthorized drilling activities of hydrocarbons.”
EU member countries can now come forward with names of those they think should be listed.
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey on Monday deported citizens of the United States and Denmark who fought for the Islamic State and made plans to expel other foreign nationals as the government began a new push to send back captured foreign fighters to their home countries, a Turkish official said.
The move comes just over a week after the Turkish interior minister said Turkey was not a “hotel” for IS fighters and criticized Western nations for their reluctance to take back citizens who had joined the ranks of the extremist militant group as it sought to establish a “caliphate” in Iraq and Syria.