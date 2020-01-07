Nation
NEW YORK (AP) — For years, Lyft has been the good guy of ride-hailing. In early days, its cars were adorned with whimsical pink mustaches.
Its founders talked about improving peoples’ lives by reducing individual car ownership. And while Uber drivers grabbed headlines for assaulting passengers, somehow — despite many drivers working for both companies — Lyft remained unscathed.
That changed when dozens of women filed lawsuits against Lyft in recent months, claiming that they were sexually assaulted by the company’s drivers.
The women said Lyft did not do enough to keep them safe, and several said that when they reported the incidents, Lyft did little or nothing to make it right.
SEATTLE (AP) — Civil rights groups and lawmakers demanded information from federal officials Monday following reports that dozens of Iranian-Americans were held up and questioned at the border as they returned to the United States from Canada over the weekend.
The Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said more than 60 Iranians and Iranian-Americans were detained and questioned for hours at the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine, Washington.
The delays followed security warnings that Iran might retaliate for President Donald Trump’s decision to kill a top Iranian general last week.
FORT MORGAN, Colo. (AP) — Groups of drones have been spotted buzzing over rural parts of northeastern Colorado and western Nebraska for weeks, unnerving residents.
Now, U.S. officials are working with state and local authorities to determine who is behind the mysterious nighttime flights.
Morgan County Sheriff David Martin hosted a closed-door meeting with law enforcement agencies and government officials Monday to talk about the recent sightings.
World
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A man and a teenage boy were shot dead at an outdoor toy market in a rough area of Mexico City as residents were in the middle of Three Kings’ Day celebrations, when Mexican children traditionally receive holiday presents, police reported Monday.
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader wept Monday over the casket of a top general killed in a U.S. airstrike, his prayers joining the wails of mourners who flooded the streets of Tehran demanding retaliation against America for a slaying that’s drastically raised tensions across the Middle East.
The funeral for Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani drew a crowd said by police to be in the millions in the Iranian capital, filling thoroughfares and side streets as far as the eye could see.
Although there was no independent estimate, aerial footage and Associated Press journalists suggested a turnout of at least 1 million, and the throngs were visible on satellite images of Tehran taken Monday.
Authorities later brought his remains and those of the others to Iran’s holy city of Qom, turning out another massive crowd.
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The would-be new leader of Venezuela’s congress dug in Monday against accusations that he facilitated a takeover of the country’s last democratic institution by socialist allies of President Nicolás Maduro.
Luis Parra insisted that parliamentary rules were followed when he was elected head of the National Assembly on Sunday in a session in which security forces loyal to Maduro blocked opposition leader Juan Guaidó from attending.
State
HOUSTON (AP) — Catcher Martín Maldonado will have salaries of $3.5 million each season as part of his $7 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros.
The deal, announced Dec. 23, includes $50,000 bonuses for All-Star selection, Gold Glove, Silver Slugger and League Championship Series MVP and $75,000 for World Series MVP.
He would get $100,000 for league MVP, $75,000 for finishing second in voting and $50,000 for third.
The U.S. dairy industry, the largest in the world, is under severe pressure as the consumption habits of Americans shift.
Borden Dairy Co. filed for bankruptcy protection, the second major U.S. dairy to do so in as many months.
Borden produces nearly 500 million gallons of milk each year for groceries, schools and others.
It employs 3,300 people and runs 12 plants across the U.S.