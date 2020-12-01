Turkey-Tortilla Bake
- 9 (6-inch) corn tortillas
- ½ pound 93% lean ground turkey
- ½ cup chopped onion
- ¾ cup mild or medium taco sauce
- 1 can (4 ounces) chopped mild green chilies, drained
- ½ cup frozen corn, thawed
- ½ cup (2 ounces) shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400F. Place tortillas on large baking sheet, overlapping as little as possible. Bake 4 minutes. Turn tortillas over; bake 2 minutes or until crisp. Cool completely on wire rack.
2. Heat medium nonstick skilled over medium heat. Cook ground turkey and onion until turkey is no longer pink and onion is tender, stirring to separate meat. Add taco sauce, chilies and corn. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes.
3. Break tortillas and arrange over bottom of 1½ quart casserole. Spoon half of turkey mixture over tortillas; sprinkle with ¼ cup cheese. Repeat layers. Bake 10 minutes or until cheese is melted and casserole is heated through. Break remaining 3 tortillas into pieces and sprinkle over casserole.
Number of Servings: 4
Nutrients per Serving: 1 cup casserole
Calories 279
Fat 8g (sat 2g)
Protein 17g
Carbohydrate 38g
Fiber 1g
Cholesterol 26mg
Sodium 666mg
Exchanges: 2½ starch, 2 lean meat, 1 fat