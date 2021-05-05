JEFFERSON — Tennessee and Texas are coming together this weekend in Jefferson for one spooky event.
The Tennessee Wraith Chasers Chris Smith and Mike Goncalves of Destination America Channel’s “Ghost Asylum” have partnered with historic Jefferson Hotel owners Pam and Jeromy Jones to offer a special VIP party and dinner with the Wraith Chasers at the hotel on Friday, followed by an exclusive ghost hunt investigation with the duo on location Saturday.
The Wraith Chasers were last in town earlier this year when they hosted a paranormal investigation at the hotel to benefit veterans and first responders. This weekend’s event is open to any and all who are brave enough to buy a ticket.
“The Wraith Chasers made their television debut as the stars of Destination America’s fan-favorite series ‘Ghost Asylum,’ in which they investigated America’s most frightening asylums, sanitariums, penitentiaries and haunted hot spots,” Jones said. “Then they moved on to do ‘Haunted Live,’ at which ghost lovers are invited to join a live interactive paranormal investigation alongside the Wraith Chasers.”
During their stay in Jefferson, the Wraith Chasers will host a Friday meet and greet event at the hotel where they will answer questions of ghost hunters and the curious. Fans will have a chance to grab some Wraith Chasers merchandise and shop other local vendors.
On Saturday, it will be time to turn on the voice recorders as guests will enjoy a full investigation of the historic Jefferson Hotel alongside the Wraith Chasers.
Tickets for the Friday VIP party are sold separately from the Saturday night investigation. Friday night’s party will include music, photos, food and drinks (BYOB) in the hotel’s Crystal Ballroom. Tickets are $100 each and limited.
Tickets for the Saturday night investigation are $135 each and all paranormal investigative equipment will provided, or guests can bring their own. Snacks and drinks will be provided and tickets are limited.
Rooms are still available for this weekend at the hotel if guests wish to stay on site.
For room rental or to buy VIP party tickets or investigation night tickets, call the hotel at 901-468-3551 or visit the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/237893611218156
For more information, visit the hotel’s website at www.historicjefferson.com or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheHistoricJeffersonHotel