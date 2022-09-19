Two arrested after Harrison County traffic stop turns into multi-county, multi-state police chase

Two people were arrested after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they led officers on a multi-state pursuit Sunday night.
Reginald Sanders, of Louisiana, and Shauntavia Newsom, of Lancaster, were arrested Sunday night and held Monday at the Caddo Parish Correctional Center with pending charges in Texas. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said the pair have multiple warrants out of the DFW area stemming from numerous robbery investigations.
Harrison County deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the duo’s vehicle on Interstate 20 around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle had been stolen out of Dallas, officials aid.
“The vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit began,” the sheriff’s office said. “The pursuit continued West-Bound into Gregg and Smith Counties until the suspect vehicle turned back East-Bound. The pursuit continued into Louisiana until Greenwood PD successfully spiked the suspect vehicle near the Louisiana Visitor Center.”
Sanders and Newsom were arrested after a short foot pursuit.
The sheriff’s office thanked DPS, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Longview police, Hallsville police, Waskom police, Greenwood, Louisiana police and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.