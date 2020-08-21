The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in a drug bust on Holcomb Street, Thursday.
Arrested were 39-year-old Uranthas Demon Shiner, of Marshall, and Staci Renee White, 35, of Marshall. Both were charged with possession of a controlled substance 4<200 g, possession of controlled substance Penalty Group1 <1g and possession of dangerous drugs.
“Thursday, August 20, 2020 the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team along with a member of the Marshall Police Department SWAT team served a search warrant signed by (71st District) Judge (Brad) Morin at 109 Holcomb Street in Marshall, Texas,” HCSO Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher noted.
The search warrant was issued as result of an investigation by the HCSO’s narcotic Investigators.
“The search warrant was served without incident and the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of methamphetamines, cocaine, prescription pills and approximately 300 in cash,” said Fletcher. “This is an ongoing investigation and further information may be released as it becomes available.”