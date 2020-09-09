A drug bust in the 200 block of Hays Road resulted in two arrests on Wednesday.
“On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members executed a search warrant at 298 Hays Road in Marshall,” HCSO Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher reported.
Fletcher said the search warrant was issued as result of an investigation by HCSO narcotic investigators.
“The search warrant was served without incident and the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of approx. 30.9 grams of methamphetamines, prescription pills, (a) prohibited short barrel shotgun and the recovery of a stolen firearm out of Henderson PD,” he noted.
Arrested were 37-year-old Brandi Rushton, of Marshall, and 40-year-old Calvin Manning, of Marshall. Both were booked into the Harrison County jail for possession of a controlled substance PG 1> = 4G<200G, prohibited weapon, theft of a firearm, and two counts of possession of dangerous drugs.
“This is an ongoing investigation and further information may be released as it becomes available,” said Fletcher.