Two men have been arrested in connection with a weekend party shooting at Medina's Event Center that injured six people on Nov. 6, Marshall police said.
Brandon Bernard Richardson, 30, of Marshall has been charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and interfere with public duties. He was arrested Friday and released from the Harrison County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $17,000.
Raphael Perignon Hendrix, 31, of Marshall, turned himself in Monday for outstanding warrants, Marshall police said. Hendrix was charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released from the Harrison County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $300,000.
Police were called around 2:03 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 to the 500 block of South Alamo Boulevard, where officers found “a chaotic scene with shots still being actively fired and located multiple gunshot victims,” police said.
More than 200 people were believed to be at the event at the time of the shooting, police said.
Police said six people were shot: one was life-flighted to Tyler in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, two were discharged and three others were taken to Longview for surgery in stable condition.
Police said crime scene detectives recovered numerous cartridge casings from at least two different caliber weapons. Those assisting with the investigation include patrol officers, criminal investigations detectives, the Marshall Fire Department and emergency medical services and patrol deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.