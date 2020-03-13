Filing closed March 3 for the District Two special called election with two candidates filing for the race.
Community members Leo Morris and Jeffery Henderson will go head to head on May 2 for the spot on the City Commission.
The seat became vacant last year with the resignation, and eventual death, of incumbent commissioner Gail Beil.
To fill the position in the time before the election city commissioners decided to appoint a community member to the interim position through an application process.
Both Henderson and Morris also applied to hold the seat in the interim position, which Morris was voted into by commissioners in a 3 to 2 vote on Feb. 14.
Five candidates applied for the interim position, with only Morris and Henderson receiving votes from city commissioners. Commissioners Marvin Bonner, Amy Ware and Vernia Calhoun voted for Morris, with Mayor Terri Brown and Commissioner Doug Lewis voting for Henderson. Commissioner Larry Hurta was absent from the vote.
Morris was sworn into the position on Feb. 27 and will hold the position until the special called election in May.