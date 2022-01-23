Two candidates have filed thus far for the May 7 election for the Marshall City Council District seats 5, 6 and 7.
Incumbent councilmember Amanda Abraham, of District 5, has already filed for reelection. Councilmember Micah Fenton of District 7 has also stated his intent to file, but has yet to officially file for reelection with the city.
Councilmember Vernia Calhoun of District 5 is unable to file for reelection, due to reaching her term limit in May. One person, Reba Godfrey, has filed for the District 5 seat so far.
Filing for the May 7 general election began Jan. 19 and will remain open through Feb. 18. Community members interested in filing for the election can pick up an application for the general election ballot at the City Secretary’s Office at Marshall City Hall. Candidate packets can be picked up in-person at City Hall, or accessed online at www.marshalltexas.net.
The General Election is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, at the Marshall Convention Center, located at 2501 E. End Blvd. South.