JEFFERSON — Car lovers will soon have a chance to admire those classic automobiles as two different car shows will soon cruise into downtown Jefferson.
The Magnolia Cruise In and the annual Outlaw Nationals Car Show will soon roll into Jefferson this Saturday and April 15 and 16, respectively.
Magnolia Cruise In
The Magnolia Cruise In is set for 3 to 6 p.m. on April 9 at the Magnolia Place Wellness and Rehab Center, located at 1307 MLK Drive in Jefferson.
The Magnolia Cruise In is hosted in part by the Magnolia Place Wellness and Rehab Center, the Cypress Place Assisted Living Center and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
The car show drive in is open to all classic, custom, rods, model or antique vehicles and entry is free.
The Magnolia Cruise In will also feature food, music and door prizes for participants.
Outlaw Nationals Car Show
The 2022 annual Outlaw Nationals Antique Car Show is set for April 15 and 16 in downtown Jefferson, with registration kicking off from 3 to 7 p.m. April 15 outside of Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club, at 107 W. Austin St. in downtown Jefferson.
All vehicles are welcome to the car show and the event is free and open to the public.
The annual car show serves as a fundraiser for the Phoenix Organization, which serves to fund Camp I’m Still Me in Scottsville for burn survivors. The car show is part of a line up of events, including the annual Burn Benefit in downtown Jefferson each year, to raise funds to benefit Camp I’m Still Me.
The next day’s registration will run from 8 a.m. to noon on April 16 outside of Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club.
Friday night’s activities will also include karaoke inside Auntie Skinner’s from 8 p.m. until midnight.
Following Saturday’s registration period, vehicle judging will take place beginning at 9 a.m. before the live street auction will begin at 3 p.m. on the corners of Austin Street and Vale Street.
An awards ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, and the winner of the 50/50 drawing will also be announced at that time.
The Del Rio Band will perform live from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday on the stage at Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club.
To find out more about the event and the Phoenix Organization or Camp I’m Still Me, visit the Outlaw Nationals Car Show website at www.outlawnationals.com