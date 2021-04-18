JEFFERSON — Two current City of Jefferson council members are being challenged for their seats by a former councilman and a current Jefferson Economic Development Corporation (JEDCO) board member in the upcoming May 1 election.
Jefferson Ward 2 incumbent councilwoman Tyrani Braddock and Ward 3 incumbent councilman Victor Perot are being challenged by current JEDCO board member Robin Moore and former councilman and former JEDCO board member Richard Turner, respectively.
Ward 1 incumbent Jim Finstrom is running unopposed. Early voting kicks off Monday in Marion County.
The four candidates in the two contested races were asked this week about the issues and inspiration behind their desire to seek election on the city council. Moore and Turner responded to the News Messenger’s three questions while Perot and Braddock did not respond.
Tyrani Braddock, incumbent
Braddock did not respond to questions about her decision to run for re-election.
Robin Moore, challenger
Moore said her experience serving on the JEDCO board, coupled with her more than four decades of involvement in the Jefferson community, have given her the desire and knowledge to now serve on the city council.
“I have been appointed to the JEDCO board for the maximum limit of six consecutive years. Moving back to Jefferson over 40 years ago and having never held the office of alderman before, I believe I can bring new ideas and a fresh outlook to the city council,” Moore said Friday.
JEDCO’s close working relationship with the city council has given Moore the insight she needs to make sound and ethical decisions to the benefit of the Jefferson community while serving as councilwoman, she said.
“JEDCO is initiating comprehensive strategic planning with the city’s blessing, and I would like to see that begun, completed and then actually implemented by the city,” Moore said. “I would also promote an annual in-person ethics training class for all those elected, appointed and hired by the City of Jefferson. In today’s world, we all need reminders of what is ethical and what is not.”
Moore said many city council members currently serving have been on the council for many years and she would like to see term limits implemented for council seats, in order to keep council members accountable and new ideas evolving. She also would like to see the community’s input when selecting JEDCO board members, in an effort to prevent impropriety.
“The current city council is made up of a variety of aldermen with various tenures. I would like to see term limits initiated. No one, either local or national, should be in office 30 to 40 years,” she said. “Even though the city council and mayor each appoint one member to the JEDCO board, I would promote the use of a peer review group comprised of community members to actually provide a list of names from which the council should choose for the board. That would avoid the appearance of ‘stacking’ JEDCO with friends who would always vote your way on the use of public funds.”
Moore said she respects her opponent and the work of the city council but feels there is a time to let fresh faces in to allow for new ideas.
“I really don’t have many complaints about the city council, and my opponent, incumbent Tyrani Braddock, is a friend who has done a great job during her term in office,” Moore said. “However, there have been recent developments where a few on the council worked on a city project and presented it to JEDCO for funding before the rest of the council was even aware the project existed. That must not happen in the future. I believe this is a subject on which Ms. Braddock and I both wholeheartedly agree.”
Victor Perot, incumbent
Perot did not respond to questions about his decision to run for re-election.
Richard Turner, challenger
Turner, a former councilman and former JEDCO member, said he only left his previous council seat when he was moving from one city ward to another and felt it was no longer fair for him to represent a ward where he did not reside.
“I decided to not run for re-election three years ago when I lived in Ward 1 since I was selling my house and knew that I would be moving into Ward 3 when we built our new home,” Turner said Wednesday. “Now that we have settled into our new home, I have decided to run again. I feel that I have skills and knowledge to represent constituents of our city and to do this by keeping people well informed on decisions before the council. My past eight years on the council and knowledge obtained lends itself to being a good representative for all residents and businesses of Jefferson.”
Turner said his main goal while serving on the council is to serve in fairness, transparency and by exhibiting ethical behavior for the benefit of the Jefferson community.
“My main concern and goal is to make sure the council conducts business in the proper way and by the Texas Open Meetings Act,” he said. “We have to be open with all discussions so that all know the reasons decisions are made and this can only be done in properly posted meetings. We can never be reluctant to give every effort to be as open as possible.”
Turner said he feels the community has the right to know the goings on of the city council and its members and that transparency should never be an area where the council cuts corners.
“As stated above, I have openly brought forth meetings held by the council that were not legally held as per the Texas Open Meetings Act. This related to interviews with prospective candidates for the city administrator position,” he said. “There have also been other recent discussions on two topics — a proposed water line to a new subdivision outside the city limits and JEDCO involvement in a study for a Quite Zone by the railroad. I believe these two issues to have not been handled properly. I want to eliminate ‘behind closed door’ discussions unless they are being held for legal reasons.”