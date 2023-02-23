Marshall police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting that took place at a business last month.
Jamaal Jones, 26, of Tampa, Florida and Seth Wilson, 19, of Queen City were arrested by the Linden Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Marshall Police Department said in a press release issued Thursday.
Jones and Wilson have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and are being held at the Harrison County Jail. Bond is set at $100,000 for both.
Police responded about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 to calls about gunshots at a business in the 2000 block of Victory Drive. Police said when officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Police said witnesses reported a silver Nissan had left the scene and that another man had left running eastbound. That man had also been shot, officers found when they located him. He was also taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The investigation was led by detectives with the Marshall Police Department and the Joint Violent Crimes & Narcotics Task Force. Marshall police said additional arrests will be made when suspects are given medical clearance from injuries suffered during the shooting.
“Our officers continue to work tirelessly on all our violent crime cases, which resulted in these charges and arrests,” Marshall Chief of Police Cliff Carruth said. “This investigation highlights the cooperative efforts of law enforcement professionals. The Marshall Police Department will continue our commitment to making our community safer.”