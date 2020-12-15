Two county offices recently closed to the public due to COVID-19 exposure, County Judge Chad Sims confirmed.
“Right now, we have two offices that are closed, the tax office and the district clerk’s office,” he informed. “There are people in those offices working; we just have them closed to the public.”
District Clerk Sherry Griffis and County Tax Collector/Assessor Veronica King both announced last week that they were closing their offices due to COVID-19.
“Certainly we’ve had some cases of people that have been exposed. We just want to be overly cautious and certainly not expose the public,” Judge Sims said Tuesday. “These are both elected officials that run those offices, and the operations of those offices are at their discretion.
“Certainly, I support their decision either way,” he said. “Their concern, as is mine, is for the safety of our staff and the public, of course.”
Judge Sims said while those two offices are temporary closed to the public, the county doesn’t have immediate plans to close the courthouse, as a whole.
“We know the virus is out there and we’re asking our folks and the public to be extra cautious,” the county judge said. “We want to try to operate as normal as possible and still be safe.”
King, tax collector/assessor, said the Marshall office will reopen on Thursday. Officer hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and closed for lunch from noon to 1 until the 2021 new year.
“I urge everyone that can to please mail in their vehicle renewals and tax payments or utilize the outside dropbox,” said King.
“It is very important that I protect the office staff, as well as the citizens of Harrison County,” she said.
Anyone that needs immediate in-person assistance prior to the Marshall office’s reopening to the public Thursday can visit the Hallsville or Waskom tax offices.
Last week, district clerk Sherry Griffis noted on the District’s Facebook page to email sherry@co.harrison.tx.us, if there was an emergency matter for her office to address.