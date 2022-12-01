Two East Texas Baptist University seniors, Ashly Quintanilla and Sevon Chambers, have been selected to receive scholarships provided by the Independent Colleges and Universities of Texas (ICUT) Foundation and its national partner, the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC).
Sevon Chambers, a senior kinesiology wellness-management major from Lawton, Oklahoma, was awarded with funding from the PACCAR Foundation, a private foundation that directs grants to United Way, universities, hospitals and programs for the arts and education.
“This scholarship is a huge blessing to my family,” Chambers said. “It has paved the way for me to continue my education in the field of athletic training, which is very important to me. It means everything in the world to be able to further my knowledge in kinesiology. In addition to this, I will be able to focus on my studies as I prepare for graduating with my bachelor’s degree in December.”
Since 1985, ICUT Foundation Members have received annual grants from the CIC State Funds Endowment to provide United Parcel Service (UPS) Scholarships to every private college and university in the State Fund network. This year, Ashly Quintanilla, was selected to receive support from the UPS Foundation. From Longview, Quintanilla is a senior studying Christian ministry at East Texas Baptist University.
“Because of this blessing, I am not only able to see God’s provision in my life, but I will also be aided in my pursuit of an education in ministry and literature,” Quintanilla said. “I am extremely grateful for the faculty and staff at ETBU for instilling spiritual ethics within every course as well as cultivating an environment for me to be involved in a Christ-centered community. The religion and English professors specifically have challenged me to never stop learning, and to share what I’ve learned. It is because of their wisdom and leadership that I have even made it this far in college, and been able to receive this scholarship.”
Nationally, CIC, through the CIC/UPS Educational Endowment, provided more than $2 million in student scholarships to make private colleges and universities more affordable and accessible to underserved students.
“On behalf of East Texas Baptist University, I am so thankful that our University is a member institution benefiting from the educational and financial support of PACCAR, UPS, ICUT, and CIC,” ETBU President Dr. J. Blair Blackburn said. “Each year, these scholarships have a significant impact on the lives of deserving students. Through our shared mission to provide every student with an affordable opportunity to earn a quality education, students across Texas are being equipped and empowered to pursue their aspirations through private colleges and universities.”