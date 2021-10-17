Jacob Hudson and Morgan Plebon were out walking the Plebon’s family pitbull, nicknamed Baby, a month ago when an unknown driver struck the pair, severely injuring them before leaving the scene.
Today their families are still grappling with the aftermath of the crash, with Plebon’s father Andrew Plebon stating that she is still in the hospital, suffering serious head trauma as well as a range of other injuries.
The Marshall Police Department still has not located the driver or vehicle that was involved in the hit and run, Communication Information Officer Len Ames said.
“The community has provided multiple leads, but none of them have led us to a suspected driver or vehicle,” Ames said.
Any witnesses that may have additional information are asked to call the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. Community members who may wish to remain anonymous may contact the MPD Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969.
It was Sept. 15, a little after 9 p.m., when Morgan and Jacob were walking Baby down Five Notch Road in Marshall and what has been tentatively identified by the Marshall Police Department as a Dodge truck hit the couple as they were walking on the grass.
Jacob, who suffered from a severe concussion and a contusion to his kidney, awoke right after the crash and called his father Jay Hudson, who said that he then called the police.
Marshall police received numerous calls about the incident around 9:40 p.m. and came out to the scene. Officers later released a surveillance camera photo of a Dodge truck that was near the scene during the time of the hit and run.
“I don’t know what kind of person could do something like this, to two kids and a dog, and then just leave them there,” Jay Hudson said, “It makes no sense.”
The family has started a GoFundMe for Morgan, who suffered a wide range of serious injuries due to the crash, including severe head trauma, a fractured neck, a fractured spine in two places, a fractured pelvis which required surgery, a compound break on her arm, a fractured shoulder, over 44 staples in her head that required two surgeries as well as road rash and head to toe bruises.
The family added that community members are welcome to go directly to Austin Bank as well to make a donation to support Morgan. Hudson also said that an unspecified, generous reward is also now being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who committed this crime.
“Someone has to know something, someone has to have seen something even if they didn’t realize,” Pleabon said.