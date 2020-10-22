Update: As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the two runaways from Hallsville have been located and returned to their facility.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that two girls from the Hallsville area were reported as missing.
Both of the girls were reported as runaways on Wednesday at approximately 9:15 p.m. from Heartlight Ministries.
According to the HSCO Sheriff's office they were last seen getting into a dark colored SUV on Highway 80 and heading West.
The girls are Susanna Burks, 17 and Jada Allen, 15.
Burks is described as 5’7”, 135 Lbs., with long brown hair and brown eyes and a distinctive mark on her nose. She was last seen wearing a black top.
Allen is described as 5’3”, 165 Lbs., brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red Cardinals sweatshirt.
Any information regarding the location of the girls may be given to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000, or any law enforcement agency.