Two Harrison County men have been sentenced to prison for federal drug trafficking and firearms crimes, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said.
Armando Ivan De La Torre pleaded guilty on Oct. 6, 2020 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and use and carrying of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. De La Torre was sentenced to 190 months in federal prison Friday by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.
Judge Gilstrap also sentenced Martin Lopez to 84 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
“Interagency cooperation between federal, state, and local agencies is essential in achieving our mission of dismantling drug trafficking organizations — from top to bottom — and disrupting the flow of drug-related crime and violence into our communities,” Ganjei said in a statement. “Those involved in this investigation serve as an example of how that cooperation brings about shared success.”
Officials say both men were members of an organization importing large amounts of methamphetamine from Mexico and distributing it in Marshall, operating as both a direct seller and source-of-supply to other dealers.
De La Torre and Lopez were indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2020 along with seven others and charged with violations of federal drug trafficking laws as part of “Operation Pine Curtain.”
Other people charged in the operation include Danny Brian Hernandez, Ronald Charles Parker, Daniel Ramirez, Guadalupe Salvador Diosdado, Erik Alberto Galindo, and Rachel Naomi Hernandez, who have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced. Andres Michael Martinez-Juarez, Cristian Leobardo Torres-Santana, Francisco Moreno, Fernie Moreno, Amanda Jean Crisp and Damarcus Damon Armstrong have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. Several others have been arrested, pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial, officials said.
This case is being investigated by an organized crime task force of the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Texas Department of Public Safety; the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office; and the Marshall Police Department. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek.