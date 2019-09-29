Two men, who were allegedly involved in a shooting and armed robbery incident on Henley Perry Street in July, have been indicted for their role in the crimes.
A Harrison County grand jury indicted 17-year-old Robert Dougles Leonard, of Marshall, for aggravated robbery. Co-defendant, 18-year-old Xzavier Jarkivon Jackson, also of Marshall, was indicted for aggravated robbery and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
According to Leonard’s indictment, on July 6, while in the course of committing theft of property the defendant knowingly, intentionally and recklessly caused bodily injury to a man by shooting him with a handgun.
Jackson’s indictment accuses him of the same thing, but also adds that he fled in a vehicle from a police officer, who was attempting to arrest him.
According to information released by Marshall Police Department at the time of the incident, patrol officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Henley Perry around 2 p.m. on July 6 in reference to a shooting.
Officers were told the shooter had left the area in a black car, and two patrol units found the car traveling north on South Washington Avenue near Travis Street.
The patrol cars attempted to stop the car, but police said the driver — identified as Jackson — refused to stop. Jackson continued east on Travis, turning onto South Garrett Street, where he stopped the car at the Atkins intersection and fled on foot, police said.
“One officer pursued Jackson, and another officer stayed with the vehicle,” police said, noting the two passengers, Robert Leonard and a juvenile, were detained.
Police said officers chasing Jackson caught up to him in the 600 block of Key Street, where they saw him climb a fence with a gun in his right hand, throw the gun into the woods and continue to ignore their commands to get on the ground.
Police used a taser to subdue Jackson and take him in custody.
Meanwhile at the scene of the shooting, police said officers learned the incident began when Jackson’s car “appeared to swerve towards an employee of a moving company working at a residence on Henley Perry.”
“The employee threw up his arms as an indication of frustration, the black car stopped, and the occupants began to exit the car,” police said. “The employee attempted to stop the occupants from getting out of the vehicle and a fight broke out between the employee and one of the occupants.”
Jackson then reportedly exited the car and pointed a gun at the employee as the employee’s father walked out from behind the house to see what the commotion was about, police said.
Jackson reportedly fired the gun, missing the employee but striking the father in the left thigh. He then fired again, the bullet hitting no one, and demanded money, police said.
Police said the shooting victim handed Jackson some cash and Jackson’s car fled the area. The victim was taken to the hospital by a private car and transferred to an ambulance that met them on the way, police said.
Jackson was positively identified as the shooter by witnesses, police said.
“The juvenile passenger was released to his mother after it was determined he had only been in the car and had not participated in the crime,” police said.
Others indicted Thursday were:
- Stephanie Raye Moore, 39, of Harleton, abandonment/endangerment/criminal negligence of a child;
- Sarah Louise Morgan, 42, of Gilmer, possession of a controlled substance;
- Carlos Tapia Montano, 19, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Antonio Hernandez Almieda, 80, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Salvador Avila Avelar, 43, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container;
- Pamela Janell Denson, 51, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Anthony Dewayne Christian, 36, of Longview, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Andre Jamar Jones, 23, of Longview, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Coreyia Dejuan Wilbert, 17, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; two counts of abandoning/endangering a child by criminal negligence;
- Timothy Shay Edlund, 34, of Longview, aggravated assault with a weapon;
- Derrick Dewayne Johnson, 30, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Anthony Ray Estess, 40, of Bossier City, La., unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Matthew Scott Marberry, 27, of Longview, theft of material less than $20,000;
- Van Cover Wagley, 60, of Marshall, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
- Chrystal Nicole Crumrine, 35, of Longview, forgery of a financial instrument.