Two men were indicted by a Harrison County grand jury last Thursday for unrelated intoxication assault with a vehicle, causing serious bodily injuries offenses.
Francisco Geovanni Villeda-Martinez, 45, of Longview, was indicted in connection with an incident that occurred on July 24, 2019. Robert James Edwards, 51, of Marshall, was indicted in connection with an incident that occurred on May 12, 2018.
According to Villeda-Martinez’s indictment, on July 24, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle in a public place while intoxicated, causing serious bodily injury to another, Stacy Moon, by accident or mistake by driving his vehicle into the victim’s car.
According to a probable cause for arrest report on the incident, the two-vehicle crash occurred at U.S. Highway 80 at Lawrence Road. Villeda-Martinez reportedly rear-ended the other vehicle.
The report shows that Villeda-Martinez made an admission to drinking a few beers that night, prior to driving.
The investigating officer, Tyson Chow, noted the driver had confusing speech; glassy, bloodshot eyes; and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Following the administration of a breathalyzer, he was arrested for intoxication assault.
According to his indictment, Robert James Edwards allegedly operated a motor vehicle while intoxicated on May 12, 2018, causing serious bodily injury to Stephanie Riley, by accident or mistake.
The indictment goes on to say that Edwards allegedly failed to maintain control over the vehicle that he was operating, failed to keep a proper lookout while operating a motor vehicle; failed to timely apply the brakes of the vehicle to avoid a collision with another vehicle; operated his vehicle in an unsafe manner for the then-existing road conditions; drove his vehicle into a vehicle; disregarded a traffic control device; failed to stop his vehicle as required by a traffic control device; and failed to yield the right-of-way while operating a motor vehicle, which act and omissions, singularly or in combinations resulted in the defendant’s vehicle striking another vehicle that was then and there occupied by the victim.
DRUG BUST INDICTMENTS
Also last Thursday, the grand jury indicted three individuals who were arrested as part of a drug bust in the 600 block of North Grove Street, in July.
Indicted were 26-year-old Daric Torrez Johnson, of Marshall, for delivery of marijuana more than 5 pounds, but less or equal to 50 pounds and possession of a controlled substance more than or equal to 1 gram, but less than 4 grams; 20-year-old Lavonza Dewayne Spears, of Marshall, for delivery of marijuana more than 5 pounds, but less than or equal to 50 pounds; and 25-year-old Keyan Devon Jernigan, also of Marshall, for the same offense.
Marshall Police Department’s SWAT Team along with the Harrison County Emergency Response Team arrested the three on July 31.
“At approximately 3 p.m., the Marshall Police Department SWAT Team and the Harrison County Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at 603 North Grove Street in Marshall,” Lt. Len Ames, public information officer for MPD, informed, at the time. “The search warrant was issued as a result of an ongoing investigation by narcotics investigators with the Marshall Police Department.”
The warrant was served without incident and the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of more than six pounds of marijuana, six firearms, a small amount of suspected cocaine, in addition to several other miscellaneous illegally possessed narcotics. Officers also located approximately $2,600 in cash, along with a large quantity of counterfeit currency, inside the residence, said Ames.
Others indicted on Oct. 31 were:
- Kenneth James Fiengo, 34, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Jennifer Dawn Keller, 46, Sulfur Springs, prohibited substance in a correctional facility-attempt;
- Robert Bernard Harper, 51, Spring, possession of a controlled substance;
- Raymond Harold Rudd II, 41, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Kristofer Newman Knoerzer, 31, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Daniel Lewis Clark, 65, of Marshall, criminal mischief more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Brian Joseph Webb Jr., 37, of Marshall, two counts of burglary of a habitation;
- Justin Ray Cox, 38, of Marshall, two counts of burglary of a habitation;
- Maximiliano Olvera-Jimenez, 24, of Longview, burglary of a habitation;
- Jacoby Dewayne Pierce, 18, of Marshall, burglary of a habitation;
- Lacandreal S. Whitehead, 52, of Shreveport, La., theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Terry Lee Brown, 35, of Marshall, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
- Jonna Sue Rae, 42, of Marshall, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Kenesha Elizabeth Singleton, 31, of Marshall, credit card or debit card abuse;
- Kolten Allen Jacks, 22, of Athens, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Corey Brett Hanners, 41, of Marshall, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Bryan Keith Beard, 46, Hawkins, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Regina Nicole Pierce, 43, of Marshall, hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon;
- Fredrick Lee Robinson, 22, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.