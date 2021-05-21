JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s two nonprofit theatre and performing arts groups both have events coming up that are open to the public, including a community play and a car show for all vehicle types.
ETPA
The East Texas Performing Arts Inc., which host plays throughout the year, as well as the annual Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards, is set to host a car show fundraiser event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 5 at Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall.
The nonprofit is hosting registration from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on June 5 at Bear Creek Smokehouse, located at 10857 State Hwy 154 in Marshall. All vehicles are welcome and special awards will be given to Corvettes, Jeeps, Tri-5 Chevys, Rat Rods, Volkswagens, Cobras and Cobra replicas.
The awards and trophies will be held at 3 p.m., along with an auction and raffle drawing. Car Clubs should park together and advance registration is $20 and available by calling 903-634-7665 or by visiting https://opnseo.com/car
Day of the event registration is $30. All guests are welcome to come tour the show.
OHTP
Those looking to stay indoors and escape the rain can attend the biographical play “Ancestral Voices,” by Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players, beginning at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at the Union Missionary Baptist Church, located at 501 Houston Street.
Tickets to the show are available in advance at the Willow Tree in Jefferson, or at the door the night of the event. Tickets are also available online at www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com.
Set just before the start of World War II, the play is written by A. R. Gurney, and tells the story of Gurney’s own family from Buffalo, New York as they navigate the struggles of life and love.
“It is set right before the outbreak of World War 2 when a family situation arises with the older generation — a pair of grandparents are about to get a divorce because the grandmother wants to marry her husband’s best friend,” OHTP Executive Director Marcia Thomas said. “Needless to say, all the extended family members, being a WASP (White Anglo-Saxon Protestant) culture group that they are, are very shaken but don’t want to show it.”
The five-person play will see each cast member to sit and read their script “in character,” Thomas said.
The play will include cast members: Jim Blackburn, a newcomer to OHTP, returning actor Mark McKay, returning actor Don Harris, board member Lisa Daye who will also direct the play and Thomas.
The play kicks off the OHTP’s 32nd season.