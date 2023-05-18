The Starr Family Home State historical site will once again host the HeART of Marshall art exhibit event this Saturday, featuring a wide range of art from local artists of all ages, including two featured artists.
Mileah Lorenz and Patty Lovelace will have a joint art display during the event in the Blake House, where the building will be broken into four sections with art representing the four seasons on display in each room.
Rachel Driskill with the Starr Home organized the event, stating that she was thrilled to bring Lorenz and Lovelace together for the show.
“They use multiple mediums to create their one-of-a-kind works of art, bringing their unique perspectives to life through stunning pieces that will mesmerize you with their use of color, texture and depth,” Driskill said.
Both Lorenz and Lovelace credited Driskill with bringing the two together, and creating and organizing the art work and the entire event.
“Rachel truly has an eye for it, she is so talented, she see’s all of the little details and really brings everything together,” Lovelace said.
Driskill said that along with Lovelace and Lorenz’s display in the Blake House, the exhibit will also feature a range of work from other artists in the area.
She said that historical art and photography by local artist Barbara Tyler will be displayed in the Maplecroft mansion itself, along with work from Trinity Episcopal School students, which will be displayed on the North Lawn.
“In addition to showcasing the incredible talent of East artists, the HeART of Marshall art exhibit at Starr Family Home State Historic Site will also feature a unique and personal aspect — art of family history,” Driskill said, “Using multiple mediums, and stunning artifacts, the Starr Family Home paints narrative art that tell the stories of their own families and ancestors. These pieces are both visually stunning and emotionally powerful, offering a glimpse into the lives and histories of the people who have shaped our community.”
Featured Artists
One of the motivations for bringing the two artists Lovelace and Lorenz together for the featured art showcase this weekend was how their art and experience compare and contract with each other, according to Driskill.
Lorenz is a self taught artist who began sketching for her job in marketing about a year ago. She said that a request to draw a portrait for a client lead her to trying more and more complicated sketches until she reached her hyper realistic style of art on display this weekend.
“I just wanted to try to do different types of drawings, and I really feel satisfied when I am able to get a sketch to look so realistic people are unsure if it’s a photo or not,” Lorenz said.
Lovelace began her artistic journey six years ago, taking every opportunity in that time to learn more about different artistic mediums and honing her skills.
“When I first got back into painting I went all in, I attended every art class I could, every work shop, and I joined every group I could,” Lovelace said.
This is Lorenz’s first time having her artwork on display in a showcase, with Lovelace working in a number of arts organizations across the Marshall and Harrison County areas for the last few years and participating in a number of shows.
“She is almost exactly where I was just a few years ago, so it’s great to see her grow and to get to see all of the things that she (Lorenz) is going to accomplish,” Lovelace said.
The two also work in very different mediums, with Lovelace’s work focused on pastels and oil paint, with some work also done in water colors and mixed medium combining the three. In contrast, Lorenz does a lot of work with pencil and colored pencil sketching, while also working in embroidery and graphite.
The event is planned for Saturday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Starr Family Home state historical site. The event is free and open to the public to attend.
“This is a can’t-miss event for anyone who appreciates creativity, culture, and the rich history of our community,” Driskill said, “Come experience the HeART of Marshall and the artists who have brought their unique perspectives to life through their work, both as a celebration of their talent and a tribute to the enduring legacy of East Texas.”