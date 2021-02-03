A Harrison County grand jury met recently, handing down 34 indictments, including that of two men charged with unrelated sexual assault offenses against children.
Jeremiah Jamison Steed, 19, of Hallsville, was indicted for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of sexual assault of a child. Dayton Shai Bonner, 22, of Longview, was indicted for criminal solicitation of a minor.
Steed’s indictment alleges that on Oct. 1, 2019, he fondled one child younger than age 14 and also younger than age 17. The indictment further alleges that Steed committed the same offense to a child younger than age 14 on Sept. 7, 2020.
According to Bonner’s indictment, on Nov. 16, 2020, Bonner allegedly requested, commanded or attempted to induce an individual younger than age 17 to engage in sexual contact.
Others indicted for the January term on January 28 were:
Deborah Kay Holder, 63, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
Derrick Levell Robinson Jr., 22, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
Vanessa Eulanda Thompson, 39, of Marshall, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance;
Clifton Ray Brown, 41, of Beckville, possession of a controlled substance;
Jeffery Lynn Wade, 37, of Carthage, possession of a controlled substance;
Jason Clint McGuire, 44, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
Melanie Morgan Loden, 39, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
Glenn Alvin McBride, 37, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
Tony Negil Leary, 43, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
Antwon Rashard Williams, 38, of Little Rock, Arkansas, possession of a controlled substance;
Corvette Trenise Alford, 38, of Little Rock, Arkansas, possession of a controlled substance;
Brandi Michelle Rushton, 38, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited weapon;
Calvin Lewis Manning, 41, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited weapon;
Tiffany Bouley Sinegal, 38, of Jennings, Louisiana, possession of a controlled substance;
Shon Franklin Mock, 45, of Longview, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
Cordelora Daniela Taylor, 29, of Yazoo City, Mississippi, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance;
Malachi Xavier Lowe, 27, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
Christopher Scott Crump, 52, of Longview, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Crystal Marie Wiltse, 46, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
Aaron Abraham Gomez, 28, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction;
Joshua Aaron Colwell, 32, of Log Cabin, theft of property more than or equal to $30,000, but less than $150,000;
Vertis Darnell James, 60, of Marshall, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
Miguel Godoy, 55, of Houston, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000; forgery of a financial instrument; fraudulent use/possession of identifying information;
Roderick Devon Washington Sr., 39, of Longview, burglary of a habitation;
Frank Frye, 60, of Marshall, credit card or debit card abuse;
Christopher Michael Spilos, 58, of Marshall, credit card or debit card abuse;
Jauque Treyvond Kuykendall, 25, of Marshall, money laundering more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
Eric Dray Booker, 27, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; deadly conduct/discharging firearm;
Jemille Shimar McAfee, 36, of Karnack, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Michael Andre Bailey, 50, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Joseph Lamuel Saddler Jr., 42, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Matthew Stephen Varner, 36, of Gilmer, burglary of a habitation.