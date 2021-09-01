The Richardson and Robinson families raised the walls on their new Habitat homes this weekend in Longview and Marshall.
The three-bedroom, two-bath homes will be the 114 and 115th homes built by Northeast Texas Habitat in partnership with families and community volunteers since its inception in 1985.
“I was overwhelmed.,” said Shadaria (Bree) Richardson recalling the day the foundation was poured for her home. “When I saw the slab, I teared up. Homeownership became real, then, and I thought, ‘everything is finally, really going to come together for me.’”
Individuals who participate in the homeownership program must invest a $1,000 down payment and complete 350 “sweat equity” (volunteer) hours in the community, including fifty-six hours of new homeowner education, before purchasing the home from Habitat with an affordable mortgage. On average, a Habitat partner will have helped to build at least two other Habitat homes before beginning work on their home.
Community volunteers provide much of the labor, and financial and in-kind sponsors give the rest. The donations help control construction costs, keeping the purchase price very affordable for future homeowners, who typically cannot qualify for conventional home financing.
“Everyone should have the opportunity to get ahead, secure their family’s future, and to live in a safe, decent home,” said Chief Executive Officer La Juan Gordon. “Future Habitat Homeowners, work hard, but the cost of living continues to rise faster than wages. Often that means, families must forgo some of the critical building blocks that keep them healthy and thriving.”
Habitat mortgages are structured to guarantee that home costs remain at 30% or below the family’s monthly income so that the family can pull out of housing poverty and begin to build wealth and more self-sufficiency.
The homes under construction now in Marshal and Longview are expected to be complete before year-end. Volunteers are encouraged to come out to build with the Richardson and Robinson families on Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon. No construction experience is necessary. Build locations are at 2207 N. Franklin St. in Marshall and 310 W. Walnut St. in Longview.
To contribute, volunteer, or get more information about Habitat programs, contact the organization at info@netxhabitat.org or 903-236-0900. Follow the construction progress on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/northeasttexashabitat
Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit housing ministry dedicated to eradicating the devastating effects of poverty housing. The organization serves Gregg, Harrison, and Upshur counties. Habitat assists in the areas of homeownership, home repair, and home maintenance and operates a ReStore. To learn more, to volunteer, or to donate, visit www.netxhabitat.org or call 903-236-0900 ext. 204.