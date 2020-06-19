Two different groups of community members have organized protest marches for Friday and Saturday with the goal of educating the community, and networking local black owned businesses.
Tia and Tasha Williams organized a march on Friday, in correlation with Juneteenth, the oldest holiday celebrating the emancipation of the enslaved people in the country.
The protest marks the anniversary of the day, in 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston with news that the Civil War was over and all of the people who were enslaved were now free.
This was two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which went into effect Jan. 1, 1863.
“We don’t want this to be a protest as much as a chance to educate and bring awareness to the issues that we are facing,” Williams said. “I want to start a necessary conversation, because when people know better they can do better.”
The event will kick off at 5 p.m. in downtown Marshall at the Harrison County Courthouse, with a march taking place around 6:15 p.m. Williams said that after the march to the basketball courts there will be food and drinks available to the community.
Members of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will be present at the event along with local black business owners.
She said that she has worked with Police Chief Cliff Carruth to be sure to have a police presence during the walk to protect participants from traffic. Williams also invited both Carruth and Fire Chief Reggie Cooper to the event, whom she said have both expressed plans to attend.
“We are blessed here to have great law enforcement, but we still have issues here. These problems need to be addressed,” Williams said.
Another protest organized by Ekuri King, of Marshall, and Eric Hendrix Jr. of Dallas, is planned for Saturday in downtown Marshall.
Both Williams and King said that they wanted to changed the focus of these events from a protest to networking and educational event.
The event will kick off around 2:45 p.m. at Hicks Grocery in Marshall. Local minister Berry Stoker will bless the group before they march from the grocery store to the confederate statue located outside of the Harrison County courthouse.
Marshall Commissioner Marvin Bonner and Chris Brown with Wiley College will speak during the event, along with representatives from the Marshall and Longview chapters of the NAACP.
King said she encourages black owned business owners to bring business cards, sample products, and tables to set up along with other ways to network their businesses during the event.
“Everyone is welcome, we want everyone to come out and show their support for what is going on and support black people and black businesses,” King said.
King said that she has been working with Wes Morrison, the city’s community and economic development director, to organize and plan the event.
“Unfortunately many of you don’t understand the full scope of what’s happening. For years African Americans have had a knee, foot and rope on or around their necks. They’ve had stripes from beatings on their backs, they’ve had bullets from police officers that claim they entered the wrong house kill their relatives, they’ve been shot down in the street just for jogging in the wrong neighborhood, our children have been murdered just for being black and walking with a bag of skittles and a soda in their hands, our sisters have been taken to jail only to be found mysteriously dead in their cell,” Williams said.