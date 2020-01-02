HALLSVILLE — Two of the three railroad crossings connecting north and south Hallsville will be closed for three days later this month, according to a notice sent to the city of Hallsville from Union Pacific Railroad on Tuesday.
The railroad crossings at FM 450 South and South Cypress Street will be closed on Jan. 12, 13 and 14 as Union Pacific Railroad replaces the track at both locations.
These closures will leave the town with only one railroad crossing at Branch Street to connect the north and south sides of the city.
“My advice, for that Monday and Tuesday, would be for drivers coming from Longview needing to access the four campuses on the south side of town, to take Interstate 20,” Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey said Tuesday.
Casey also advised all drivers on those mornings and afternoons of Jan. 13 and 14 heading to the four south Hallsville ISD campuses to allow plenty of travel time and to expect delays.
“We regret the inconvenience but the city has no say in the matter,” the city said Tuesday.
“We have contacted the school district and let them know that that Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, those two railroad crossings will be closed,” Casey said.
Casey said the city was not told what spurred the track replacements.
“This is the first time I remember them replacing the track in my 20 years in Hallsville,” he said. “I don’t know if it has anything to do with the double track coming or what.”