Two candidates are vying for the Jefferson ISD Place 5 seat during the May 6 election.
Rusty Mauldin and Douglas Hurst are seeking the Place 5 seat, while Jefferson ISD Board President Leah Cooper drew no challenger for her Place 4 seat.
Early voting began Monday and is open through May 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the main early voting polling place at 504 N. Alley in Jefferson.
Election Day voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at designated polling locations in the precinct on May 6. On Election Day, voters will be able to vote at any of the following countywide polling locations:
- MIMS VFD, 9902 FM 729, Avinger, TX 75630
- Kellyville Sr. Citizens Building, 130 Kelly Park Road, Jefferson, TX 75657
- Marion County Elections Building, 504 N. Alley St., Jefferson, TX 75657
- Smithland VFD Meeting Room, 8247 Texas 49 East, Jefferson, TX 75657
- Lone Oak Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 120 Watts Road, Jefferson, TX 75657
Rusty Mauldin is a business administration graduate with honors from American Intercontinental University and a secondary education certification from LeTourneau University. He was born and raised in Jefferson and has six children who are either currently or will soon be attending Jefferson ISD. He is a student advocate who is running to address issues including student test scores, mental healthcare and ensuring students are prepared for their postsecondary life.
“For half my life I’ve been in the community and a lot of people know where I stand,” said Mauldin. “I’m always first and foremost, behind the students. Any decision that’s made without the student in mind is a non-starter for me. I think parents should know and trust what their students are being taught in school.”
“When they leave Jefferson ISD, I want the students to be able to be ready for life in general,” explained Mauldin regarding why voters should consider voting for him. “To be ready to go out and know how to do interviews, know how to fill out job applications, and do a proper job interview. I want to make sure that we have them ready for the next stage in life.”
Douglas Hurst, a United States Army veteran and member of the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, is an active member of the community as a member of the Booster Club and coach of 10U baseball. He is a husband of 26 years and a father of five children, two of which are serving in the United States Air Force and three are students at Jefferson ISD. Hurst is currently a sales manager for North and South America for a pipeline company. He is running for school board to address issues like funding challenges while emphasizing teacher retention and even potentially introducing an ROTC Unit for the district.
“One of the things that I would like to see Jefferson ISD adopt is an ROTC program,” said Hurst. “We’ve had a lot of interest from the community, retired military and people that have family in the military, to help kind of nurture that program along and grow. So, I’d like to do some exploration on what that funding looks like, whether it be grants or community participation.”
“I have integrity. I have commitment, and I say what I’m going to do and I do what I say I’m going do,” explained Hurst regarding why voters should consider voting for him. “I think that’s paramount from a moral perspective as who I am with my time that I’ve served in the military, who it really molded me into. To look somebody in the eye, shake their hand and when you say something, it has value. It means that they can trust that you’re gonna progressively move forward to get that accomplished“.