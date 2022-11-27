ATLANTA – As people celebrate the holidays with friends and family, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) wants everyone to remember to always find a sober ride.
In TxDOT’s Atlanta District last year, 330 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes resulted in the deaths of 21 people and the serious injury of 51 others. From Dec. 1, 2021 through Jan. 1, 2022, the area saw 28 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes resulting in one death and five serious injuries.
The Atlanta District is comprised of Bowie, Cass, Camp, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus and Upshur Counties.
In Texarkana last year, 48 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes resulted in 6 serious injuries. There were four DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes in December.
“Drunk driving crashes are a hundred percent preventable,” said Atlanta District Engineer Rebecca Wells. “Making the decision to not drink and drive can save someone’s life. If you do drink, make a plan that does not include you getting behind the wheel. Ride sharing is a great option and much less expensive than the consequences of driving drunk.”
Across Texas last year, there were 48,641 traffic crashes during the holiday season — Dec. 1, 2021, through Jan. 1, 2022 — which resulted in 433 fatalities and 1,695 serious injuries. Almost a quarter of those deaths — 23 percent — were DUI-alcohol related, with 98 people killed and 236 seriously injured in drunk driving crashes.
“With everything going on in the world these past few years, we want everyone to be able to celebrate this joyous time of year without the tragic consequences of drinking and driving,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Get together with family and friends and have a great time, but please find an alternative way home if you choose to drink. You have many options available.”
Drunk driving crashes can be easily prevented, yet they can have serious physical, emotional and financial consequences that can last for years. Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, use a rideshare service, stay put, call a friend or family member, or use public transportation to ensure you get home safely if you decide to drink.
To encourage everyone to enjoy the holidays without drinking and driving, TxDOT’s Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign will launch new PSAs on TV, radio, billboards, social media and at establishments such as bars, restaurants and convenience stores statewide.
A series of events will also take place across the state with video testimonials from Texans who have been affected by drunk drivers.
These stories feature people sharing in their own words how they deal with the consequences of drunk driving — either as an offender or survivor. The videos plus tips on finding a sober ride can be found at SoberRides.org.