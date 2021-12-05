The Texas Department of Transportation approved two plans in November for road resurfacing, on segments of Highway 80 and Interstate 20 in Harrison County.
Work on both projects should begin in early 2022, with the Highway 80 project estimated to be completed in June, while the I-20 project is expected to be completed in September.
The Interstate 20 work will begin at Highway 80 and extend to the Louisiana border, and along sections west of US 80 to the Gregg County line.
“Work is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.,” Marshall Area Engineer Wendy Starkes said of the I-20 project.
Highway 80 will see resurfacing from FM 2199 and end at Interstate 20. Crews will also upgrade the guard fence from 0.2 miles east of Loop 390 in Marshall to Interstate 20.
Madden Contracting Company of Minden, Louisiana was awarded both contracts, for a price tag of around $14 million in total.