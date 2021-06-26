The TxDOT-Atlanta District, which encompasses Harrison County, has announced more highway improvement plans that were approved this month.
The first project TxDOT announced is the upgrade of guard railings along the Interstate Highway 20 frontage roads throughout Harrison County.
“We will be replacing and upgrading the guard rails throughout this section of highway,” Wendy Starkes, area engineer for the TxDOT office in Marshall, said in a statement.
Work is set to begin in August and wrap up in seven months. DBI Services of Hazelton, PA was awarded the contract for the construction project with a bid of $2.3 million.
The second project recently approved is the addition of new safety lighting systems to nine highway intersections in northeast Texas.
“Nighttime lighting systems at the intersections will be installed that will have energy efficient LED lighting and will better illuminate the roadways,” Rebecca Wells, Director of Transportation Operations for TxDOT in Atlanta, said in a statement, noting the LED lights are brighter and more cost efficient than our old lighting systems.”
In Harrison County, intersections set for lighting additions are: U.S. Highway 59 at Farm-to-Market Road 1793, FM 450 at 2208 and FM 1999 at FM 9.
Other counties scheduled for new safety lighting systems are:
- In Bowie County: SH 93 at FM 558 and SH 98 at FM 1840.
- In Cass County: U.S. 59 at FM 2327.
- In Morris County: U.S. 259 at Loop 284.
- In Titus County: FM 2348 at FM 4000.
- In Upshur County: SH 154 at FM 1650.
Work on the lighting additions is also set to begin in August, but take about nine months to complete. TxDOT awarded Striping Technologies, of Tyler, the contract for these safety lighting projects with a bid of $539,434.