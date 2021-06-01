The TxDOT-Atlanta District has several projects lined up for Harrison County this summer, after recently approving plans this month.
Projects include maintenance repairs to concrete structures, approaches and railings — specifically six bridges on Interstate Highway 20.
“We will be making repairs to the concrete decking, making necessary repairs to the structures and replacing bridge railing as needed,” Wendy Starkes, area engineer for TxDOT in Marshall, said in a statement.
She noted that bridges scheduled for this work are at BNSF Railroad, Mason Creek and Clarks Creek.
“There are two bridges at each location listed, one for eastbound traffic and one for westbound,” Marcus Sandifer, public information officer for the TxDOT- Atlanta district, which encompasses Harrison County, expounded.
The projects are set to kickoff in July. TxDOT estimates the work will take about 10 months to finish.
TxDOT awarded the contract for the construction projects to DBI Services of Hazelton, Penn., with a bid of $692,721.
In addition to the bridge maintenance repair projects, TxDOT also announced plans for the construction of new sidewalks for streets near Marshall High School.
The new sidewalks will be built along Johnson Street and Five Notch Road. TxDOT approved the plans in May.
“Federal money is providing much of the funding for the new sidewalks and TxDOT will be overseeing the construction work,” Starkes advised in a press release. “The new sidewalks will be constructed on the south side of Johnson Street from Garrett Street to Five Notch Road then down the west side of Five Notch Road to Positive Place.”
According to the plans, the sidewalks will be six feet wide and will boast wheelchair ramps to be in compliance with all Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
The project is set to begin in July, and wrap up in about a year. TxDOT awarded Blackstone Concrete Ventures, of Lubbock, the construction contract with a bid of $477,174.
“Funding for most of the project comes from the Federal Highway Administration’s Transportation Alternatives Program that covers 80% of the cost with the city of Marshall paying the remaining 20%,” TxDOT officials said.