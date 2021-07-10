TxDOT recently awarded Harrison County $158,000 in funding to be used for a new Automated Weather Observing System at the Harrison County airport.
The funding was approved by the Texas Transportation Commission at its June meeting. Harrison County Judge Chad Sims expressed how thankful the county is for the assistance.
“Harrison County is appreciative of the support of TXDOT’s aviation program,” Judge Sims said. “Pilots rely on accurate weather information including visibility, cloud ceiling and wind direction for safe operations.
“Our current system often does not report all the weather data or may not broadcast the information far enough for pilots to make informed decisions,” he added.
Sims said the new AWOS system will bring improved technology and reliability for the safety of local air traffic.
“We look forward to the installation of this new system in the next few months,” he said.
The aviation system also has a feature reminiscent of years ago, when residents could call the local bank’s “time and temperature” line to find out the fate of the day.
“Our airport weather system has a similar feature,” Judge Sims noted. “You can call (903) 938-2060 to get the current aviation weather report at the Harrison County airport.”
A project bid for the AWOS replacement will be executed this summer.
“Project costs will be funded through Harrison County and TxDOT’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program, which preserves and improves the state’s general aviation system,” TxDOT officials said.
This year, the state transportation agency expects to provide approximately $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports. About 275 community airports throughout the state are eligible for funding.
The community airports play an integral role in transportation as arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than 3 million flight hours per year and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business and commuter use, TxDOT pointed out.