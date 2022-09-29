TxDOT changes traffic lanes at U.S. 80-U.S. 59 intersection

The Marshall Police Department is advising motorists to be aware of a change in traffic lanes at the U.S. 80 and U.S. 59 intersection.
The Texas Department of Transportation has added white stripes to the outside northbound lane, meaning it is now not intended for traffic.
“The outside lane of the intersection, marked by the diagonal white lines as shown in this photo, is now closed to northbound traffic,” MPD said in a press release. “As you can see in this photo, the white truck has failed to notice the white lines. The Texas Department of Transportation recently added these lines to indicate that drivers are not to use this area.”
Marshall police said anyone who ignores the white lines and proceeds northbound in the outside lane may be ticketed.
“The change was made to facilitate traffic flow and improve safety at this intersection,” MPD said.