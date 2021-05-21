The Texas Department of Transportation, TxDOT, is gearing up for its annual “Click it or Ticket” campaign, leading up to the Memorial Day holiday and on to the beginning of summer break.
“From May 24 to June 6, as the summer driving season starts and families head out to celebrate Memorial Day, Texas officers and deputies will step up enforcement of the state’s seat belt and child car seat laws,” said Jeff Salzgeber, representing Sherry Matthews Group, the PR agency for TxDOT.
Salzgeber noted that state law mandates all occupants be properly secured in the front or back seat or face fines and fees up to $200. Fines are higher if children aren’t restrained.
“Children younger than 8 years old must be restrained in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches,” said Salzgeber. “If a child isn’t secured, the driver faces fines of up to $250.”
The annual seatbelt education and enforcement campaign urges Texans to always wear a seat belt for safety. According to TxDOT, despite a decline in the number of traffic crashes last year, 2020 saw a spike in the number of fatalities overall and deaths of people across the state from the lack of wearing a seat belt.
“In 2020 there was a 16 percent increase in deaths of unbuckled motorists on Texas roadways,” noted Salzgeber. “There were 1,073 fatalities in 2020 and 926 fatalities in 2019 due to Texans not wearing seat belts.
“Putting on a seat belt only takes a few seconds and doing so reduces the risk of dying by up to 45 percent for people in the front seat of passenger cars and up to 60 percent for people in pickup trucks,” he said.
Because of the alarming statistics, TXDOT said it’s important to remind all that buckling up is the best defense in a crash.
“From 2002 to 2019, the Click It or Ticket initiative in Texas is estimated to have saved more than 6,000 lives, prevented more than 100,000 serious injuries, and resulted in $23.6 billion in economic savings, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,” TxDOT officials indicated.
“This past year we have all been reminded of the simple acts we can take to protect our lives and those of our loved ones,” TxDOT Executive Director James Bass said in a statement. “Wearing a seat belt is the most important step we can take to protect ourselves from serious injury or even death in a traffic crash. Instead of putting yourself and others in danger, remember: buckle up day and night, every rider, every ride.”
TxDOT especially urges truck drivers and passengers to adhere to the rules as research shows these parties continue to lag in seat belt use, officials said.
“Close to half of all pickup drivers killed in crashes last year in Texas were not wearing a seat belt,” TxDOT advised. “Additionally, people driving at night wear their seat belt less often, even though it’s a more dangerous time to drive. Last year, 59 percent of all crashes in which unbuckled drivers or passengers died occurred at night.”
TxDOT officials said the Click It or Ticket campaign is a vital part of #EndTheStreakTX, which is a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices such as buckling up, abiding the speed limit, and not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
