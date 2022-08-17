Work to widen a bridge over the Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack on Texas 43 is about 80 percent done, the Texas Department of Transportation said.
Motorists can continue to expect traffic delays and travel lanes to be reduced to just one lane.
“We are widening the bridge and approaches from the current 28 feet to 48 feet, which will allow for two 12-foot traffic lanes with 12-foot shoulders on each side,” Texas Department of Transportation Marshall Area Engineer Jacob Vise said in a press release. TxDOT approved funding for widening the bridge in August 2020. With a bid of $2.5 million, Stateline Construction was awarded the project.
Construction on the project is currently happening and has been since December 2020.
The project’s remaining tasks include road surfacing. There will also be work on the bridge rail and guard fence.
“During construction, an automated signal light is being used at each end of the project to allow one lane of traffic at a time to travel through the work zone,” Vise said. By the end of September, the road is expected to be open to two-way traffic. Weather permitting, all work is expected to be completed by mid-October.
Drivers in Karnack are advised to plan on spending more time on Texas 43 or taking alternative routes to get to their destinations on time.