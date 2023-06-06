The Texas Department of Transportation has announced two separate projects in Marion and Harrison counties: the replacement of a bridge on Texas 155 over Lake O’ The Pines and the addition of several safety upgrades to area highways.
Bridge Replacement
Construction on the bridge located on Texas 155 over Lake O’ The Pines in Marion and Upshur counties is scheduled to begin this summer, according to plans awarded in May by the Texas Department of Transportation.
The 1.4-mile project will include a new bridge and new approaches. Construction will take place from Glendia Drive to 1.5 miles west of FM 729.
“The new bridge will feature four 12-foot travel lanes, a median and 10-foot shoulders,” said Atlanta District Director of Transportation Planning and Development Katie Martin. “Motorists will continue to travel on the existing bridge while the new bridge is under construction,” Martin added.
Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd. of Longview was awarded the contract with a bid of just less than $53.8 million.
Work is expected to begin in August 2023 and should be complete in 2028.
Safety Features
Safety features will be added along Texas 154 in Harrison and Upshur counties soon, according to plans awarded in May by TxDOT.
The project includes over 20 miles of roadway on Texas 154 from FM 726 South in Upshur County to about four miles east of FM 2208 in Harrison County.
“The safety features to be added on driveway culverts are designed to reduce the severity of traffic incidents when vehicles leave the roadway,” Marshall Area Engineer Jacob Vise said.
East Texas Bridge, Inc. of Longview was awarded the contract with a bid of just under $3.5 million. Work is expected to begin in August 2023 and should be complete in about 13 months, weather permitting.