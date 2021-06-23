The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDot) in partnership with the Marshall Fire and Police Departments and the North East Texas Traffic Safety Coalition are hosting a free child seat safety check event tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“I am glad that the Marshall Police Department can partner with the Marshall Fire Department, the North East Texas Traffic Safety Coalition, and TXDOT to provide a passenger safety seat check-up event which will help make our children safer in Marshall,” said Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “I encourage everyone to come out to check your child’s safety seats to ensure they are properly installed and working properly. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”
The event will be hosted at the Marshall Fire Department at 601 South Grove Street in Marshall.
TxDot explained that the event is a way for parents and caregivers to have their child safety seats checked to make sure they meet current safety standards, that they are installed correctly and find out what type of safety seats are required for different ages and sizes of children.
On-site certified technicians will be present on Thursday to educate caregivers about proper car seat installation, with no appointment needed. Additionally, replacement car seats will be provided to participants with substandard safety seats for qualifying Texas residents.
Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said that the event is important to protect the children in the community, considering an estimated 50% to 70% of infant and child injuries and deaths could be prevented every year by having a properly installed car seat. Additionally, TxDot stated that studies show four out of every five car seats are installed incorrectly.
“This is a very important necessity for our community. Unfortunately, the cost for car seats prevents some people from using them as needed,” Cooper said. “I am so pleased that our organizations as public servants understand the need for the education for the public along with the provision and installation of these car seats.”
Participants should be sure to bring proof of residency, such as a utility bill, and proof of government assistance, such as a WIC or Medicare card. The child using the seat must be present and parents must know the weight and height of the child.
Important questions to ask oneself are:
- Does it move from side to side in your car?
- Is the seat too large or too small for your child?
- Do you know the history of the seat?
- Is it expired?
- Do you want to learn how to install correctly?
- When can the car seat be turned around from rear-facing to front-facing?
For more information, contact Irene Webster, TxDOT Traffic Safety Specialist at 903-799-1221 or Irene.Webster@txdot.gov.