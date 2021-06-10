The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) kicked off its annual “Talk.Text.Crash” campaign this week in an effort to reduce crashes caused by distracted driving.
“TxDOT is launching the ‘Talk. Text. Crash’ campaign this week to remind Texans to put their phones down and give driving their full attention whenever they are behind the wheel,” said Jeff Salzgeber, representing Sherry Matthews Group, the PR agency for TxDOT.
Sharing some alarming statistics, Salzgeber noted that, last year, nearly one in five crashes across the state involved driver distraction, resulting in 367 deaths and 2,205 critical injuries.
“A serious or fatal crash can happen in an instant,” said Salzgeber. “Motorists who are distracted by their phones, or partaking in any other activity that takes their focus away from driving, are putting themselves, their passengers and everyone else on the road at risk.”
TxDOT stressed that distracted driving-related crashes are completely preventable if drivers would just stay focused on the road.
“Dangerous distractions include any activity that diverts the driver’s attention away from safely operating a vehicle – including using a cell phone,” Salzgeber advised. “Research shows that regardless of whether a driver uses a voice-to-text program, hands-free device or a handheld one, the distraction will affect the driver’s ability to drive safely.”
In addition to educating the public on the dangers and risks of distracted driving, the “Talk. Text. Crash” campaign aims to raise awareness of statewide laws that were also implemented to discourage distracted driving, as a matter of public safety.
“Since September 1, 2017, it has been illegal to read, write or send a text while driving in Texas,” Salzgeber noted.
The law, House Bill 62, also known as the Alex Brown Memorial Act, was named for a 17-year-old Terry County high school student killed in 2009 when she wrecked her truck while texting.
The nearly four-year-old law amends the Transportation Code to create a misdemeanor offense for the operator of a motor vehicle who uses a portable wireless communication device to read, write, or send an electronic message while operating the vehicle, unless the vehicle is stopped. The bill provides a penalty enhancement if the offense causes another person’s death or serious bodily injury and establishes affirmative defenses to prosecution for the offense. Violators can face a fine up to $200.
To further help save lives and reduce crashes, TxDOT offers the following tips through its “Talk.Text.Crash” campaign:
- Always give driving your full attention.
- Pull off the road entirely and come to a complete stop before you talk or text.
- Put your phone away, turn it off, or use an app or your phone settings to block texts and calls while driving.
- Tell friends, family and co-workers you won’t respond to texts or calls while driving.
- Remember that all distractions are dangerous, so pay full attention when behind the wheel.
“Designed to be played on a smart phone or tablet (but not while driving), the game increases awareness about distracted driving in an interactive, engaging way by challenging players to throw darts at balloons that symbolize driving distractions, such as eating, grooming, programming music, or checking a navigation system,” TxDOT officials noted. “The AR game can be played on any smartphone or tablet by visiting www.dartthosedistractions.com, or players can visit the website on a desktop computer to access the game through a QR code.”