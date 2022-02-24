Dozens came out to Hallsville Junior High School on Tuesday to hear and provide input on a TxDOT proposal to widen and update a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 20, from FM 450 to Texas 43, in the next several years.
TxDOT is considering expanding the segment from four lanes to six, with additional updates to overpasses, pavement conditions, onramps and frontage roads. The updates are needed, according to TxDOT, to increase route capacity, enhance safety and improve overall mobility in the I-20 corridor.
The updates would also widen inner medians from four to 10 feet and change frontage roads from two-way traffic to one-way traffic.
I-20’s inception dates back to the 1960s, but the route has seen only “slight modifications” since then, Heather Deaton, TxDOT Atlanta public information officer, said. The agency anticipates daily traffic on the segment to increase from around 46,000 vehicles a day to about 55,000 by 2025, and over 83,000 by 2055.
Current timelines project construction to begin sometime in 2026 and continue into 2030.
Visitors to the public event could view preliminary schematics of the segment and provide input on the design to TxDOT officials both informally and through an official comment form. The schematics included information about property lines and ownership to be affected by the routes’ expansion.
Deborah Christian, a director of CRC Tyler, a nonprofit providing housing assistance to veterans, said the expansions will cut into land their organization will use for additional housing, but the move may be more beneficial than harmful.
“I own 100 acres by the interstate,” Christian said. “They’re gonna bring a direct line to our property from the interstate, so we would have great access… You can’t stop progress. This will make my property visible from Interstate 20 instead of the feeder road. You will be able to see my property when we put signs out advertising homes for veterans.”
Another event attendee, Joyce Armstrong Scurry of Tyler, said a stretch of property owned by her family for three generations would be impacted by the widening.
“We’re really not doing anything with the property,” Scurry said. “The interstate is going to be taking up some parts of the land, but we’re OK with that… I was tired of paying taxes on that property anyway.”
Those interested can view the proposal’s footprint on a digital map or in a virtual meeting to last until March 9, 2022 by going to https://www.txdot.gov and searching for “I-20 Hallsville to Marshall.” The webpage provides links to comment forms as well, which TxDOT will accept until March 9. Comments may also be sent via email to Adrain.Walton@txdot.gov, or by mailing Adrian Walton at the TxDOT Atlanta office, 701 E. Main St., Atlanta, TX 75551.