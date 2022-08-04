AUSTIN — As millions of Texas children head back to school, the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to stay focused and drive safe in and around school zones and bus stops. This includes adhering to a new Texas law that requires drivers to stop and yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.

Everyone has a responsibility to keep children safe on their way to and from school. TxDOT offers these safety tips for drivers, parents and students:

Recommended For You


Tags