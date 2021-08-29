The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be hosting a public meeting in an open house format from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 at the Marshall Convention Center. The meeting is being held in order to get feedback regarding State Loop 390/ U.S. 59 relief route, also known as future Interstate 369.
The proposed roadway would connect to the existing State Loop 390 at U.S. 80 to the north and would extend 1.2 miles south of Interstate 20, extending the partial loop around Marshall that currently exists.
Phase 1 construction would include portions of mainlane and one-way frontage roads necessary to provide a continuous route from U.S. 80 to Interstate 20.
Proposed improvements along Interstate 20 from Five Notch Road to Farm-to-Market 31 would include the addition of entrance and exit ramps and frontage roads.
The proposed project is anticipated to require approximately 636 acres of new right-of-way, according to information provided by TxDOT.
Those unable to attend the in-person meeting or who have COVID-19 concerns are also able to attend a virtual public hearing starting at noon Aug. 31 by going to www.txdot.gov, search: SL 390-U.S. 59 Relief Route.
Both online and in-person attendees will be able to view a presentation and offer public comments on the project. In-person attendees will be able to receive hard copies of the project materials, ask questions of the TxDOT staff from an appropriate social distance and leave written comments.
In addition, TxDOT will be accepting written comments via mail or email through Sept. 15 from community members. They may be sent to Texas Department of Transportation, Attention: Adrian Walton, P.E., 701 E. Main Street, Atlanta, TX, 75551 or emails adrian.walton.txdot.gov.
After receiving and addressing comments from Tuesday’s public meeting, TxDOT expects to schedule a public hearing in 2022 to present findings of their environmental assessment, and then finalize the environmental assessment and preliminary design, according to information provided by TxDOT Public Information Officer Heather Wright-Deaton.
“TxDOT anticipates environmental clearance in 2022 and right-of-way acquisition will follow environmental clearance. No right-of-way has been purchased for this project to date,” she said.
Phase 1 of construction is tentatively anticipated to start in 2025, according to TxDOT information.
The Marshall Convention Center is located at 2501 E. End Boulevard S. in Marshall.