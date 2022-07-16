The Texas Department of Transportation is seeking public feedback on the draft Unified Transportation Program for 2023. This program is the state’s 10-year plan for transportation projects.
Many ways for the public to give their input will be made available on the UTP Public Involvement webpage. The draft 2023 UTP public comment period began on Friday, July 8 and ends on Monday, Aug. 8 at 4 p.m.
“It is important to work with our transportation partners and hear from the public to guide transportation improvements that address congestion and enhance safety across our state,” said Executive Director Marc Williams in a press release. “The Unified Transportation Program is TxDOT’s road map to developing projects across the state.”
TxDOT intends to collaborate with elected officials, local planning organizations, and the general public to identify and fund the state’s top transportation projects. UTP also addresses maritime, aviation, rail, freight and international trade.
TxDOT’s 10-year plan, UTP, directs the development of transportation projects throughout the state. The program is divided into 12 funding categories, each of which addresses a specific type of work. UTP approves the issuing of construction funds that will be available over the next 10 years.
The UTP will bring about a list of projects that TxDOT intends to develop or begin constructing over the next 10 years. It also produces information on available funding for those projects. Preliminary engineering work, environmental analysis, right-of-way acquisition, and design are all part of project development. Although UTP is important to TxDOT as a planning and programming tool, it is neither a budget nor a guarantee that projects will or can be built according to its webpage, TxDOT said. It is, however, an important tool for guiding transportation project development within the context of long-term planning. Furthermore, it serves as a communication tool for stakeholders and the general public to understand TxDOT’s project development commitments.
E-mail your public comments to UTP-PublicComments@txdot.gov. You can also leave a voicemail comment by calling (833) 933-0446. Please be prepared to state your city, state, and zip code. Your name and address are optional. Please speak as clearly as possible, comments are transcribed and added to the official record.
In order to be considered, comments must be received by 4 p.m. on Aug. 8.