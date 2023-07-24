ATLANTA — Drivers continue to choose to go too fast on Texas roads, making speed the No. 1 contributing factor in traffic crashes. That’s why TxDOT is partnering with law enforcement on the “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign to urge motorists to slow down.
Last year, a third of the people killed on the road were in a crash that involved speed. This translates to 1,469 lives that were lost on Texas roads in speed-related crashes.
In the Atlanta District, the number of traffic crashes in 2022 that involved speeding totaled 1,969. These crashes resulted in 26 deaths and 144 serious injuries.
“Driving at slower speeds can take some planning ahead. We encourage you to give yourself time to get to your destination without speeding,” said Atlanta District Engineer Rebecca Wells. “It’s a simple decision that could save your life.”
The Atlanta District includes Bowie, Cass, Camp, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus and Upshur counties.
“Getting to your destination two or three minutes faster just isn’t worth the risk of a crash and causing harm to yourself or others,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Motorists who observe the speed limit and match their driving to road and weather conditions can help prevent crashes.”
TxDOT’s speeding awareness campaign coincides with Operation Slowdown, a statewide, high-visibility speed enforcement period. From July 14 through July 30, Texas law enforcement agencies are stepping up efforts to get drivers to slow down or pay up.
Smart, safe driving means more than following the speed limit. TxDOT has these safety tips for motorists:
- Match your speed to road conditions if there’s bad weather or you’re driving through a work zone.
- Slow down and allow for more distance to stop when traffic is heavy or roads are slick.
- Watch for road signs alerting you of reduced speed limits ahead.