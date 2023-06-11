The Texas Department of Transportation will begin developing a new bridge across Lake O’ the Pines on Texas 155 in Marion and Upshur counties in August.
The existing bridge lacks a median and shoulders, making it structurally outdated.
“The new bridge will feature four 12-foot travel lanes, a median and 10-foot shoulders,” said Atlanta District Director of Transportation Planning and Development Katie Martin in a press release.
County residents have been requesting an upgraded bridge for decades and will now get one. The present Lake O’ the Pines Bridge, which spans the reservoir and carries Texas 155 across the lake, was erected in 1954.
The bridge’s eligibility for replacement was recently confirmed, and money was authorized. Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd. of Longview was granted the contract to replace the bridge across Lake O’ the Pines in May, with a bid of $53,799,919. Construction is set to begin this summer and is expected to take 57 months to complete, putting it on track to be completed in 2028.
The 1.4-mile project will comprise a new bridge and upgraded approaches. Construction will take place from Glendia Drive to 1.5 miles west of FM 729.
The new bridge will be erected next to the old bridge, which will remain open to traffic.
“Motorists will continue to travel on the existing bridge while the new bridge is under construction,” added Martin. This is done to avoid traffic detours or closures.