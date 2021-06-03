Travelers on Interstate 20 this weekend will be forced to find alternate routes as the roadway will be closed while the Texas Department of Transportation performs a bridge demolition outside of Longview.
TxDOT announced Wednesday a section of I-20 will be closed from 7 p.m. on Sunday through 5 a.m. on Monday as crews work to demolish the bridge crossing the interstate at Lansing Switch Road, just outside of Hallsville.
The bridge demolition project is being conducted in preparation for its replacement.
EastboundI-20 traffic will exit at Loop 281 and be detoured through FM 968 to FM 450 where travelers will then get back on I-20. Westbound traffic will exit off at FM 450 and be detoured up to U.S. Highway 80 and then to Loop 281 where travelers will then get back on I-20.
The construction schedule and highway closure is due to change in the case of inclement weather or other unforeseen problems, TxDOT said.
Questions about the road closure, detour routes or repair work can be addressed by calling the Texas Department of Transportation Marshall area office at 903-935-2809 for more information.