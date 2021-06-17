TxDOT Atlanta District will conduct a virtual public hearing at 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, to allow input on projects that may impact bicycle use on the state highways.
“The purpose of this meeting is to provide information regarding transportation projects and programs that might affect bicycle use on the state system within the Atlanta District,” Marcus Sandifer, public information officer for the TxDOT Atlanta District, said.
The Atlanta District consists of nine counties, including Harrison, Marion, Panola, Upshur, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Morris and Titus.
“A presentation showing bicycle and pedestrian roadway accommodations will be shown during the virtual meeting and participants will have the chance to provide written comments by mail or email,” said Sandifer.
The virtual meeting will include a pre-recorded presentation containing both audio and visual components. Those desiring a formal public hearing may submit a request in writing to the TxDOT Atlanta District by Monday, June 21.
“Any interested persons may request this meeting be formalized into a public hearing by submitting a written request to Terri McCasland, at 701 E. Main St., Atlanta, Texas 75551, on or before Monday,” Sandifer said. “In the event such request is received, the public meeting to be held on June 29 will be rescheduled as a formal public hearing.”
To get more information or gain access to the virtual public meeting, call bicycle coordinator Terri McCasland at (903) 799-1215.
Accommodations for non-English speaking participants who need an interpreter or document translator can also be made by calling McCasland.
“If you have a disability and need assistance, special arrangements can be made to accommodate most needs. If you need interpretation or translation services or you are a person with a disability who requires an accommodation to attend and participate in the 2021 Virtual Annual Bicycle Meeting, please contact Terri McCasland, Atlanta District, at (903) 799-1215 no later than 4 p.m. Friday, June 24,” TxDOT said.